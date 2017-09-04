Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You can easily make the claim that the last two weeks have been maybe the run of Lil Uzi Vert’s entire career. First, the Philly rapper swung through and finally delivered his highly anticipated debut studio album Luv Is Rage 2. He got to hang out with his rock idol Marilyn Manson the other day, and posted a photo up to the ‘Gram. Then he showed up to the MTV VMAs and collected a moon man statue for Song Of The Summer for his breakout hit “XO Tour Llif3.” Now today, he’s decided to cap all of that off by dropping the music video for that same hit.

As you might expect, the new video is trippy as hell, filled out by a series of overcast, purple-hued clouds, what looks like a possessed woman in bathtub, and for some reason, Arabic subtitles. Midway through, The Weekend shows up, along with Nav to lip sync over some of Uzi’ lines. The shots of him walking around wearing blank eye contacts and streaking blood across the walls are especially disconcerting.

It really seems like Uzi is embracing his goth/emo side to the max these days. Maybe that’ll feed into his next project, which, as he told Zane Lowe recently, might just be a freestyle rock album. “I’ma come out with a rock band,” he told said. “I don’t write, I just go in there,” he said. “It’s kinda hard for it to be bad. “I don’t even be looking at my songs like they’re good or bad. Remember, they’re my children. So when I put ’em out, someone accepts them.”

