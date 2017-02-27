The Story Of Oscar

16-Year-Old Auli’i Cravalho Just Killed Her First Oscars Performance Of ‘How Far I’ll Go’ From ‘Moana’

caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
02.26.17

Though he is best-known at this point for his work with the show-stopping historical musical Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda is also up for an Oscar this year for a totally separate project, the animated film Moana. His collaboration with Auli’i Cravalho on “How Far I’ll Go” from the movie is up for Best Original Song tonight, and the two performed it at the show.

After a hilarious stint on the red carpet earlier tonight, Miranda and Cravalho were the second musical performance of the night, following up Justin Timberlake’s opener.

