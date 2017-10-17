Norwegian producer Lindstrøm has released another track ahead of his fifth full length album, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, which arrives this Friday. “Bungl (Like A Ghost)” features fellow Norwegian musician Jenny Hval on vocals. Hval’s music tends to be more experimental and open, so to hear her voice over a lithe, repeating Lindstrøm beat is a revelation.

Hval gets pulled into the strong, compelling song Lindstrøm lays out for her, singing her verse in a strict rhyme. But she corrupts the song as well, driving the final third into darker, but equally hooky, territory. Lindstrøm explained in a press release that had it not been for “Bungl,” It’s Alright Between Us As It Is “would not have happened. Jenny’s contribution transformed an unfinished idea into something really special.”

As for her contribution, Hval explained the process in great detail:

“I recorded some vocals over this little baroque piece, and for some reason I felt like I was invading it, or haunting it. I felt like the ghost voice from classic literature. Then later Lindstrøm stretched out to a sweeping disco manifesto for the cemetery – at least that was the feeling I got when I heard the finished version. I guess recorded music can always be described as human remains. Songs contain parts of us that no longer exist, but managed to inscribe themselves into a recording before they moved on.”

It’s Alright Between Us As It Is is out via Smalltown Supersound on 10/22. You can preorder it here.