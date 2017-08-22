Norwegian producer Lindstrøm has announced his fifth solo album, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, which will be released by Smalltown Supersound on October 20th.

Along with the announcement he’s shared the first single from the record, titled “Shinin.” You can hear it above. The track features vocals from Grace Hall, of LA R&B duo Skin Town, who’d previously collaborated with Lindstrøm on the 2015 single “Home Tonight.” The song is a seven minute dusky disco epic, which sounds right at home on an open highway late at night, but moves skyward and off the planet altogether as the song builds to its climax.

In addition to Hall, It’s Alright Between Us As It Is will feature Swedish singer Frida Sundemo and Norwegian avant-gard musician Jenny Hval. It’s Alright Between Us As It Is follows last year’s Windings EP, and is Lindstrøm’s first full-length solo album since 2012’s Smallhans.

The tracklist is below.

1. “It’s Alright Between Us As It Is”

2. “Spire”

3. “Tensions”

4. “But Isn’t It (Feat. Frida Sundemo)”

5. “Versatile Dreams (Interlude)”

6. “Shinin (Feat. Grace Hall)”

7. “Drift”

8. “Bungl (Like A Ghost) (Feat. Jenny Hval)”

9. “Under Trees”

Lindstrøm’s It’s Alright Between Us As It Is is out 10/20 via Smalltown Supersound. You can preorder it here.