The startling death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington at age 41 is still being processed the globe over. According to a new report, Bennington’s final resting place may ultimately be next to another rock titan that left us too soon.

TMZ reports that the prospect of Bennington being buried next to friend and fellow superstar vocalist Chris Cornell is very real. Cornell was memorialized at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 26, an event that saw Bennington (godfather to Cornell’s son Christopher) sing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in the Soundgarden singer’s honor. (Chris Cornell was cremated three days before the service.) A source from the Los Angeles cemetery told TMZ that they expect a call about buying the plot for Bennington. Nothing is guaranteed or promised, mind you. It’s best to take this arrangement simply as a possibility rather than a certified course of action.

At present, there’s some fencing-off that’s occurred at Cornell’s plot. A Soundgarden Fan Group dug into the matter (h/t Alternative Nation) and a select section around Cornell’s grave has been made temporarily forbidden to access so the grass can improve without being stomped on by visitors. The mementos left by fans are still at the site and the restricted area is only temporary.

(Via TMZ)