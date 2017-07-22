John Legend​ is Trying to Change Mass Incarceration

Report: Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Could Be Buried Next To Friend Chris Cornell

#Chris Cornell
Trending Writer
07.22.17

Getty Image

The startling death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington at age 41 is still being processed the globe over. According to a new report, Bennington’s final resting place may ultimately be next to another rock titan that left us too soon.

TMZ reports that the prospect of Bennington being buried next to friend and fellow superstar vocalist Chris Cornell is very real. Cornell was memorialized at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 26, an event that saw Bennington (godfather to Cornell’s son Christopher) sing Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in the Soundgarden singer’s honor. (Chris Cornell was cremated three days before the service.) A source from the Los Angeles cemetery told TMZ that they expect a call about buying the plot for Bennington. Nothing is guaranteed or promised, mind you. It’s best to take this arrangement simply as a possibility rather than a certified course of action.

At present, there’s some fencing-off that’s occurred at Cornell’s plot. A Soundgarden Fan Group dug into the matter (h/t Alternative Nation) and a select section around Cornell’s grave has been made temporarily forbidden to access so the grass can improve without being stomped on by visitors. The mementos left by fans are still at the site and the restricted area is only temporary.

(Via TMZ)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Cornell
TAGSchester benningtonCHRIS CORNELLhollywood forever cemeteryLINKIN PARK

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 day ago 4 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 4 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 4 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 5 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 5 days ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP