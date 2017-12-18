Mike Shinoda Says Linkin Park ‘Cannot F-ck With’ A Chester Bennington Hologram

12.18.17 24 hours ago

Getty Image

Linkin Park recently honored their fallen leader Chester Bennington with a special and star-studded memorial concert, but what the future holds for the band beyond that is still uncertain. The band isn’t really quite sure how they’re going to proceed either, but one thing it seems we can definitively cross out is the idea of Linkin Park touring with a hologram version of Bennington.

Mike Shinoda hosted a live Q&A on Instagram a few days ago, and was asked about performing with a hologram Bennington, he made it very clear that he has no desire to do that whatsoever:

“I can’t even wrap my head around the idea of a holographic Chester. I’ve actually heard other people outside the band suggest that, and there’s absolutely no way. I cannot f-ck with that. […] I can’t do a hologram Chester. That would be the worst. For any of you guys who have lost a loved one, best friend, family member, can you imagine having a hologram of them? Awful. I can’t do it. I don’t know what we’re gonna do – but, you know, we’ll figure it out eventually.”

