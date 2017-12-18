Getty Image

Linkin Park recently honored their fallen leader Chester Bennington with a special and star-studded memorial concert, but what the future holds for the band beyond that is still uncertain. The band isn’t really quite sure how they’re going to proceed either, but one thing it seems we can definitively cross out is the idea of Linkin Park touring with a hologram version of Bennington.

Mike Shinoda hosted a live Q&A on Instagram a few days ago, and was asked about performing with a hologram Bennington, he made it very clear that he has no desire to do that whatsoever: