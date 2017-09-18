Linkin Park Will Play A One-Night-Only Memorial Concert For Chester Bennington At The Hollywood Bowl

Chester Bennington was such a monumental alternative rock icon over the past couple decades that the tributes are still coming in following his death in July. His memory was previously honor by live performances from Jay-Z and Coldplay, and now Linkin Park themselves are putting together a big event that will mark their first time performing together since Bennington’s passing.

“Linkin Park And Friends Celebrate Life In Honor Of Chester Bennington” is set to take place at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27th. Pre-sale tickets will be available on September 19th, while general on-sale begins September 22nd via Linkin Park’s website. That’s all we know about the event as of now, but we can at least speculate about what guests will show up: The band and its members have previously worked or were friendly with Jay-Z, Stone Temple Pilots, My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, Travis Barker, Steve Aoki, and others, so it would make sense to see some of those people show up.

