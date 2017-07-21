Linkin Park Share A Photo Tribute To Late Frontman Chester Bennington

The shocking news of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington’s suicide has resulted in an outpouring of emotions from fans, friends and peers attempting to process the tragic loss. Bennington’s bandmate Mike Shinoda issued a message earlier today saying he’s “shocked and heartbroken” by the death and noted the group would issue a statement at a later point. That statement has not arrived as of yet, but the band has acknowledged Bennington’s passing with a simple gesture on social media.

Linkin Park’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts all paid tribute to the vocalist with a pair images of Bennington in concert. There’s no text attached to the photos and frankly no text would be necessary. The images placed on the band’s social media crackle with the connection the 41-year-old artist had with his audience.

Linkin Park was scheduled to begin the North American leg of their worldwide One More Light Tour on July 27 in Massachusetts. The band were slated to have a photo shoot in Hollywood the day Bennington’s body was discovered.

The last photo featured on Chester Bennington’s Instagram account is from Linkin Park’s July 6 concert in Birmingham. That date now marks the final concert Linkin Park ever played with Bennington in the group.