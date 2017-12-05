Guy Eppel

When Lionlimb’s Stewart Bronaugh was growing up, one of his friends fell into a coma for two weeks, during which time he and his classmates recorded tapes of themselves singing so they could be played at his bedside. Bronaugh credits this experience for him using recording music “as a means of connecting, healing, and having hope.” So, when he came back from the band’s European tour in the fall of 2016, he wrote “Tape Recorder,” inspired by that memory, and came up with five other tracks for a new album of the same name.

Tape Recorder comes out on February 23rd on Bayonet, and today, the band has shared the intimately orchestral single, “Maria.”