Lionlimb Announce Their New Album ‘Tape Recorder’ With The Evocative Single ‘Maria’

12.05.17 56 mins ago

Guy Eppel

When Lionlimb’s Stewart Bronaugh was growing up, one of his friends fell into a coma for two weeks, during which time he and his classmates recorded tapes of themselves singing so they could be played at his bedside. Bronaugh credits this experience for him using recording music “as a means of connecting, healing, and having hope.” So, when he came back from the band’s European tour in the fall of 2016, he wrote “Tape Recorder,” inspired by that memory, and came up with five other tracks for a new album of the same name.

Tape Recorder comes out on February 23rd on Bayonet, and today, the band has shared the intimately orchestral single, “Maria.”

Around The Web

TAGSLionlimbMariaTape Recorder

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP