LIV’s ‘Hurts To Liv’ Is A Tantalizing, Sullen And Melodic Ode To Their Late Parents

09.24.17

It’s one of music’s greatest ironies, but usually prevails as true: some of the most beautiful music comes from the most disheartening pain. For the supergroup Liv, this rings truer than ever on their new single “Hurts To Liv,” an ode to the late parents of Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt. That pain and loss spawns a beautiful but aching ballad in which the group coos the refrain “Sometimes we forget to live, and be loved because it hurts to live.”

“It’s been a very spiritual, beautiful, and life-awakening cycle,” Li told Vogue about the inception of the group — which features Li, Wyatt and Pontus Winnberg of Miike Snow, Björn Yttling of Peter Bjorn and John, and Jeff Bhaske — and the new song. “Creating and giving birth to a baby boy, losing a mother — as well as Andrew’s father — and to be able to put into song life’s suffering before it even happened. Sometimes we forget to live and be loved, cause it hurts to live.”

The song came along with an inventive visual that features a microscopic look at inception, continuing the group’s theme of creation of life. While they have been mum about what is next for the group, the new song just may signal an album in the near future and it will be a welcomed sight after the release of this melancholy ballad.

