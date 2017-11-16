Andrew Bisdale/truTV

If you’ve ever watched The Chris Gethard Show, you’ve probably bopped your head along to the LLC, the show’s rocking house band. What you might not know, however, is that the band is a supergroup of sorts, comprised of long-time members of the New York City punk scene (featuring members/ex-members of The Ergs!, The Unlovables, The Steinways, The Shemps, Hiccup, and Bugout Society). While guitarist Jon Vafiadis and bassist Bill Florio have served as members of The Chris Gethard Show‘s house band since its very first incarnation as a stage show at the Upright Citizen’s Brigade Theatre in New York City in 2009, Hallie Bulleit, Mike Yannich, and Alex Clute joined while the show during its run on Manhattan Public Access from 2011-2015.

Closely following the announcement that the show’s inaugural season had been picked up by truTV for ten more episodes, the LLC is finally ready to step to the forefront for the release of their first two singles, “You (Just Like Just Like Heaven)” and “Never Said Never.” We’re happy to be exclusively premiering the tracks, both of which have been performed on the show before, and feature Hallie Bulleit’s throwback vocals melodies alongside captivating synth lines and distorted guitars. Check them out below, along with a quote from the band about the release.