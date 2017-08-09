Getty Image

In case you haven’t been on Instagram lately, we are deep in festival season. This past weekend found me at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois and in just a few days I’ll be road-tripping to Outside Lands in San Francisco with the Uproxx Music crew. Having this in the back of my mind all weekend while I hiked across Grant Park for the millionth time made me think of how starkly different all the festivals I’ve covered this summer have been. I jumped into the festival circuit media beat last year when complaining about the homogenization of music festivals was still sexy. And while there were definitely some overlaps when it came to the line-up — The fifteen minutes Lorde was on stage marked my third time seeing her this summer — Lollapalooza is very much its own festival.

To break down this festival experience I present to you the Frankie Festival Report Card. It’s the result of four days on little to no sleep, an undetermined amount of Red Bull and a newfound infatuation with the city of Chicago. I was able to weave in and out of GA and VIP so my grades are based off of those experiences. I didn’t touch Platinum, but at $4,200 for the weekend I’m assuming they all had an A+ time.

BATHROOMS — A+

The bathrooms are inarguably the most important part of any festival or life experience in general. Lollapalooza has bathrooms figured out: VIPs can relieve themselves in immaculate, flushable air-conditioned trailers. Those chilling in General Admission have access to standard port-a-potties which stay clean and well stocked throughout the weekend. These feature a modern design that has openings at the top and bottom, making them similar to a standard bathroom stall. That may sound awkward, but at least you’re not trapped inside a hot box with all those… smells. Also, Lolla strategically placed rows of bathrooms throughout the festival grounds to avoid congestion and make it easy for you to get in, do your business, and get back to enjoying the music without having to miss more than a few moments of 21 Savage’s set.

Honestly the only reason I’m not giving the bathroom situation an A++ here is because they were pumping out the bathrooms behind me during Chance The Rapper and the smell-o-vision was not on point, if you know what I’m saying.