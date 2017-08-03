Foo Fighters won’t be at Lollapalooza this weekend, but the lineup is still pretty stacked. The bill is led by Lorde, Lil Uzi Vert, The Killers, Run The Jewels, Blink-182, Tegan And Sara, Cage The Elephant, and a bunch of others. There are a few favorites further down the poster as well, including Liam Gallagher, Cloud Nothings, Alvvays, and plenty more. The good news is that if you can’t make it out to Chicago this weekend, Red Bull TV is live streaming a bunch of the most anticipated sets online all weekend long.

Watch it all go down above, starting tonight at 7:35 pm ET, and check out the broadcast schedule below (all times ET). Revisit our guide of what to bring to survive a summer festival here.

The #Lolla Lineup has been revealed, grab your 1-Day Tickets starting at 10am CT TODAY! https://t.co/AXuWUknbob pic.twitter.com/a293pf7eFv — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2017

Thursday, August 3

Channel 1:

7:35 pm: Cage the Elephant

8:55 pm: Wiz Khalifa

10:00 pm: Lorde

Friday, August 4

Channel 1:

3:05 pm: Mondo Cozmo

3:50 pm: White Reaper

4:40 pm: Temples

5:45 pm: Phantogram

6:45 pm: Liam Gallagher

7:50 pm: Tegan and Sara

8:50 pm: Run the Jewels

9:55 pm: Blink-182

Channel 2:

3:05 pm: Kweku Collins

3:35 pm: Harriet Brown

4:05 pm: The Districts

6:05 pm: Cloud Nothings

7:05 pm: George Ezra

8:05 pm: Majid Jordan

8:50 pm: Foster The People

9:50 pm: The Killers

Channel 3:

3:30 pm: San Holo

4:30 pm: Ookay

5:15 pm: Slushii

6:15 pm: A-Trak

7:15 pm: Baauer

8:30 pm: Lil Uzi Vert

9:30 pm: DJ Snake

10:00 pm: Crystal Castles