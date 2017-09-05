Kids say the darnedest things, word to Art Linkletter.
For example, just last week, NBA draftee/Internet soundbite goldmine (and, I think it should be noted, semi-aspiring rapper) Lonzo Ball said, “Migos and Future is real hip-hop. Nobody listens to Nas anymore,” and accordingly, rap fans of a certain train of thought on the internet went berserk. Nas’ manager called him “oatmeal face,” and Lil B threatened to drop his dreaded curse on the Lakers rookie’s first season.
(For the record, I understand exactly how it feels to have the old salts lose it over one of my opinions, so I relate to the young man.)
Here’s the thing, Lonzo may not be 100% accurate in his assessments, but he isn’t wrong. Certainly people do still listen to Nas, but do they listen in the same numbers? Leaving aside the face that the video in question was clearly edited around a larger conversation that may have clarified his comments, Ball did make a couple of strong points. In fact, I’ll go ahead and say it: Lonzo Ball was right, and beating him up for his opinions on hip-hop is wrong.
“Nobody is streaming Nas” =/= “Nobody listens to Nas”.
I like the analogy of walking into McDs and yelling at people to eat steak. I think the animosity would disappear of the kids today could make something other than garbage
“I think the animosity would disappear of the kids today could make something other than garbage”
This has been said about every generation though. The young kids make something that they like and the older generation thinks it’s trash. How about we only listen to stuff we like and not mind everything else.
I agree with a lot of these points and this was written very well. I appreciate you even calling out the use of hyperbole in arguments as reductive and redundant. For real though, anybody ever tell you you look like a cross between a young giancarlo esposito and arthur the anteater?