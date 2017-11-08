Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lorde doesn’t need to further prove her classic rock bona fides to earn credibility as an expert. She’s covered both Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” and Paul Simon’s “Me And Julio Down In The Schoolyard” recently, and appeared on Marc Maron’s podcast to trade stories about listening to Fleetwood Mac. In fact, she might be the biggest advocate for classic rock of her generation, and that reputation is only growing.

For her latest act of classic rock appreciation, Lorde tried out a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire” at a performance in Christchurch, New Zealand. She gets right to the heart of the Born In the USA classic, keeping the performance stripped-down and intimate to focus on one The Boss’ most delicate songwriting moments.

This is also a noteworthy returning of the favor, as Springsteen himself has famously covered her “Royals” live. It might be too much to ask for a Springsteen/Lorde joint tour, but their mutual fandom could hopefully yield something of the sort. When hearing that Springsteen had covered her song at a New Zealand show, Lorde noted that she got “teary-eyed” at the news.

Watch Lorde’s performance of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire” in the video up top.