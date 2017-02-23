If You’ve Been Missing Lorde, You’re About To Get A Whole Lot More Of Her

Very excited to announce our March shows! #SNL pic.twitter.com/fmjjkeq8Vc — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) February 23, 2017

For those of you who have been awaiting the return of the Pure Heroine queen with bated breath, wait no more. The New Zealand pop star will be officially returning 3/7 with a new single, and right after that she’s scheduled to perform on SNL.

One of the best things about the young singer is her unsurpassed live presence, so the chance to see her return to form immediately after sharing new music is a fantastic one. Along with Lorde, Father John Misty will also be performing on the show this March, presumably new music off his forthcoming record Pure Comedy, which we’ve already heard quite a few tracks from.

As for Lorde, there’s no official release date for her new album yet, but given the fact that it’s been four years since Pure Heroine, and there’s definitely a new single, it seems likely that she does have a record coming out in the very near future. Will her next track be as big as “Royals” was? Well of course that remains to be seen. But since she’s been hard at work for several years on the follow-up, it seems likely that we can expect big things. Possibly even some Taylor Swift and Kanye collabs. Let me dream, okay?