Earlier this month, Lorde appeared on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, where she discussed her album Melodrama, and gushed about her love for Phil Collins. “My favorite males are people that sound like a combination of your dad and your boyfriend, and that’s Phil.” To prove her point, she even sang a bit of Collins’ “Take Me Home,” which she claimed as her go-to track from his catalogue.

Currently in the middle of the European leg of the Melodrama tour, Lorde stopped by the BBC Radio 1 lounge like so many before her, where she performed a stripped-back version of “Green Light,” and covered Phil Collins’ signature anthem “In The Air Tonight.” Although the full video of the performance has yet to be uploaded to YouTube, check out a few clips below, including a somber rendition of “Green Light,” and the legendary drum roll from “In The Air Tonight” that is impossible not air-drum to.

Listen to the whole episode of Lorde’s live lounge appearance here, with an interview beginning at around the 1:11:00 mark, the performance of “Green Light” at 2:02:00, and lastly, “In The Air Tonight” at 2:13:10.

Tickets for the Melodrama world tour are on sale now, with the North American leg kicking off in early 2018. Check out all the dates here.

