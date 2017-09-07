Lorde Geeks Out On Classic Rock And Sings A Phil Collins Song On The ‘WTF With Marc Maron’ Podcast

09.07.17

Getty Image

Lorde’s recent trip to Los Angeles was most notable for her flu-ridden VMA’s workaround that required IV treatment, but the pop phenom stayed busy despite being under the weather. For one, she performed a secret show at the Houdini Estate for a lucky small audience. And today, her appearance on WTF With Marc Maron is available for listening.

Maron has long had a fascination with musicians, though it tends to skew toward the careerist rock types, including Bruce Springsteen, Ryan Adams, and Neil Young. With Lorde, he found a sharp verbal sparring partner ready to banter about her childhood in New Zealand, classic rock, and the making of her recent (and fantastic) album Melodrama. Check out some highlights below and listen to the whole thing here. Skip to minute 57:00 if you want to hear Lorde sing a few bars of Phil Collins’ “Take Me Home.”

On synesthesia:

“It guides a lot of the music I make. I make very visual music and very colorful music, so when things are at peak ultraviolet or peak blue, I’m heading in the right direction. But it can be a lot, and I basically have to make music with my eyes closed. Some people have TVs going in the studio, but I’d find that impossible.”

