In an incredible turn of events, the North American leg of Lorde’s Melodrama tour just got even more exciting with the addition of support. Run The Jewels, Mitski and Tove Stryke will be joining Lorde on the road, bringing a unique blend of modern music under the same roof. Lorde took the Twitter this morning with the announcement, as well as the announcement of a new date in Seattle in March.

Check out all of the dates for the North American Melodrama tour with the new support indicated below.

03/01 Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center*

03/02 St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena*

03/03 Kansas City, MO @ SPRINT CENTER*

03/05 Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center*

03/08 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena*

03/09 Seattle, WA @ KeyArena At The Seattle Center*

03/10 Portland, OR @ Moda Center At The Rose Garden*

03/12 Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center%

03/13 Oakland, CA @ The Oracle Arena*

03/14 Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center%

03/16 Glendale, AZ @ Gile River Arena%

03/18 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center%

03/19 Houston, TX @ Toyota Center%

03/21 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center%

03/28 St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center%

03/24 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena^

03/25 Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena^

03/28 Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena^

03/28 Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

03/29 Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre^

03/31 Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center^

04/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

04/03 Boston, MA @ TD Garden^

04/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center^

04/06 Newark, NJ @ Prudential CEnter^

04/07 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

04/08 Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem^

04/11 Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena#

04/12 Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena^

04/14 Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center^

04/15 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena^

*Run The Jewels & Tove Stryke

^Run The Jewels & Mitski

% Tove Stryke

# Mitski