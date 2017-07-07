Getty Image

In a recent interview with an Australian TV show called Sunrise, Kiwi pop star Lorde seemed to indicate that she was no longer close with fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

However, after the apart split made headlines, Lorde resorted to Twitter to clarify that the two are very much still close, even if she does take some umbrage with the often used label “squad” to describe the women that Taylor surrounds her with.

Here’s her full post on the subject:

wow- something of a frustrating thing to have to address online but here we go.

taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much.

in the interview in question I had just been talking about bowie and patti smith – those were the “idols” I was referring to that I was saying I’m not friends with, not taylor! I’ve always found people’s perception of this ‘squad’ idea frustrating in the past. It was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some who I’ve never met, like most wide groups of friends. forgive me for the mild eye roll popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult. really sh*tty to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for. I want to say one more time that taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past 5 years. all of them. I fucked up an interview question. now go sip a beverage and head out on a walk.

The New Zealand singer-songwriter has been doing a lot of press around her gorgeous new album Melodrama, and the subject of her relationship with Taylor Swift has been broached a number of times, prompting her to clarify some comments once before.