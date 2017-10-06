Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

2016 could be considered the year of The 1975, at least if you’re Lorde, that is. She seems to have discovered the band last summer and tweeted that July that even though she hasn’t “listened to very much of this band’s music,” she strongly felt that “Somebody Else” — from the group’s 2016 album I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It — is “a perfect classic forever song.” That song went on to be her most-played Spotify track of the year, she later added, so the first impression was a lasting one.

She brought her love for the track full-circle at her show in Paris last night by performing an excellent cover of it. She introduced her performance by saying, “This is a song that I really, really love. It was one of my favorite songs of last year, and it really influenced Melodrama. It influenced the tones and the colors and the emotions.” The 1975 are presumably thrilled to have Lorde on board as a fan, since the band’s Matthew Healy tweeted just yesterday that Lorde is his “favorite pop star,” calling her “rate clever.”



my favourite pop star is lorde I love her I rate she's well clever — matty (@Truman_Black) October 5, 2017

Lorde’s 2018 North American tour is going to be pretty stacked, since she just announced she’ll be hitting the road with Run The Jewels and Mitski. In the meantime, watch Lorde perform “Somebody Else” above, and revisit our review of Melodrama here.