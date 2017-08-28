Lorde Has The Flu So Bad At The VMAs That She ‘Needed An IV’

Lorde’s interpretive dance performance of “Homemade Dynamite” at the VMAs was a bold move that ultimately resulted in a fascinating piece of television, but it turns out that maybe she did this unusual routine as a sort of last resort. In the clip, she danced along to the Melodrama track, but didn’t sing a lick of it, which was a bit unusual, but still worked out very well.

However, despite brilliantly keeping up appearances, it turns out that Lorde is feeling supremely under the weather.

you can't tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse 🦄💀 — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017

“You can’t tell in these pictures but I have the flu so bad I needed an IV,” she wrote in a tweet not long after posting pics of her gorgeous, princessy dress. Agreeing to appear in front of thousands of people while sicker than a dog is a pretty big commitment, but clearly, Lorde takes her public engagements very seriously. Kudos to the young pop star for surviving such a grueling performance, and here’s hoping she feels much better very soon.

In the meantime, if you haven’t fully caught up on the enormous impact of her new album, you can check out our review of it right here. This certainly won’t be the last time she’s asked to perform tracks off this record.