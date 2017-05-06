Kate Nash Is Ditching The Music Industry Because Of Sexism

Country music legend Loretta Lynn postponed several upcoming concert dates after suffering a stroke on Thursday night. According to Rolling Stone, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer was hospitalized in Nashville after the incident, which was initially reported as a “very recent accident” before her official website revealed what happened later on Friday. Concerts in Durham, North Carolina and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were postponed as a result.

“Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee,” read an official statement on her website. “She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.”

The website went on to indicate that, after “[being] advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating,” many other upcoming shows may have to be cancelled until then. Additional information regarding Lynn’s status, and when postponed performances will be rescheduled, will be made available there.

Lynn, who just turned 85 years old in April, recently announced she would release an album of new and classic songs titled Wouldn’t It Be Great. The new record is scheduled to hit shelves later this summer on Friday, August 18th.

