Grammy winner Lori McKenna appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night and gave an exquisite performance of the track “Humble and Kind, a hit song that she wrote for Tim McGraw. The song, which McKenna included her own take of on her solo album The Bird and the Rifle, netted her a Best Country Song Grammy earlier this month.
McKenna had landed other hits with other artists before — most notably the Little Big Town song “Girl Crush” — however, she says that she had trouble convincing herself to make the leap into performing on her own.
“The biggest thing I wish I knew then is, I can do this! I’ve always had a confidence issue, not in the way that stage fright keeps people from performing but more in a way that I’m always questioning, ‘Am I really good enough to do this?'” McKenna said in an interview Rolling Stone Country. “My career has been crazy lucky. The way it all worked and the timing of it all. . . I couldn’t have written it better.”
If a Grammy didn’t do it, then McKenna’s stunning performance proves that she really had nothing at all to worry about.
❥———————————————————-━━━❥uuuuu>>>>
I found a great site that focuses on stay at home mom’s complete guide to gaining a serious amount of money in very little time. While being able to earn an passive income staying home with your kids. If you are someone who needs more money and has some spare time, this site is perfect for you. Take a look at…
follow this link…..★★★◕ Trump”s New Opprunuties See Here