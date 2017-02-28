Watch Grammy-Winning Tim McGraw Songwriter Lori McKenna Perform ‘Humble And Kind’ On ‘Colbert’

02.28.17

Grammy winner Lori McKenna appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night and gave an exquisite performance of the track “Humble and Kind, a hit song that she wrote for Tim McGraw. The song, which McKenna included her own take of on her solo album The Bird and the Rifle, netted her a Best Country Song Grammy earlier this month.

McKenna had landed other hits with other artists before — most notably the Little Big Town song “Girl Crush” — however, she says that she had trouble convincing herself to make the leap into performing on her own.

“The biggest thing I wish I knew then is, I can do this! I’ve always had a confidence issue, not in the way that stage fright keeps people from performing but more in a way that I’m always questioning, ‘Am I really good enough to do this?'” McKenna said in an interview Rolling Stone Country. “My career has been crazy lucky. The way it all worked and the timing of it all. . . I couldn’t have written it better.”

If a Grammy didn’t do it, then McKenna’s stunning performance proves that she really had nothing at all to worry about.

