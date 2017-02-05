Watch Georgia Native Luke Bryan Solemnly Sing The National Anthem At Super Bowl LI

#Super Bowl LI
02.05.17

Luke Bryan is one of the foremost country stars of 2017 — and more importantly, a Georgia native — and he kicked off Super Bowl LI tonight with a solemn and traditional rendition of the national anthem. Today’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots promises to be a pretty fierce rivalry, and it sure doesn’t hurt to have another southerner kick off the musical events of the evening.

Of course, Lady Gaga will be performing at the halftime show later — not Migos, despite the petition that emerged asking for them to perform when Atlanta locked down their berth in the game — and odds are she will be getting very political, and pissing off conservative groups like the NRA. Sports, never a dull moment right?

