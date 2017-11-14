Some venues just mean more. The Hollywood Bowl. Madison Square Garden. The Sydney Opera House. On this shortlist, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium is certainly near the top, where simply headlining the iconic stage is enough to rank as a career highlight. But with his career just starting, rising country star Luke Combs has gone a step further and in a big way.
Combs has just sold out not one, but two nights at the Ryman, scheduled to take place on February 2nd and 3rd in 2018. This comes hot on the heels of Combs shooting up the country charts, landing at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs for his latest smash, “When It Rains It Pours.” It’s his second single to go gold, following “Hurricane.” Still, it’s one thing to conquer the charts as a young artist, but to sell out two nights at the Ryman in a reported 60-minute timespan is another thing altogether.
For Combs, though, it’s hardly anything new. He’s just wrapped a fall American tour that sold out every date he played. And even beyond these Ryman shows, it seems likely that packed houses are what he’ll be finding in his future.
Check out the rest of Luke Combs’ tour dates below and get your tickets while you can.
02/01 – Toledo, OH @ Seagate Convention Centre
02/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/08 – Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena
02/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeltaPlex
02/10 – Johnstown, PA @ Cambria County War Memorial Arena
02/15 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
02/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
02/22 – Bethlehem, PA Sands @ Bethlehem Event Center*
02/23 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
02/24 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort & Casino
03/01 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
03/02 – Savannah, GA @ Grayson Stadium
03/23 – Honolulu, HI @ Republik
04/04 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic
04/05 – Irvine, CA @ Bren Events Center
04/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
04/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
04/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
04/20 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
04/21 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory
04/23 – Vancouver BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/25 – Calgary AB @ MacEwan Hall
04/26 – Edmonton AB @ The Ranch Roadhouse
Join The Discussion: Log In With