Getty Image

Some venues just mean more. The Hollywood Bowl. Madison Square Garden. The Sydney Opera House. On this shortlist, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium is certainly near the top, where simply headlining the iconic stage is enough to rank as a career highlight. But with his career just starting, rising country star Luke Combs has gone a step further and in a big way.

Combs has just sold out not one, but two nights at the Ryman, scheduled to take place on February 2nd and 3rd in 2018. This comes hot on the heels of Combs shooting up the country charts, landing at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs for his latest smash, “When It Rains It Pours.” It’s his second single to go gold, following “Hurricane.” Still, it’s one thing to conquer the charts as a young artist, but to sell out two nights at the Ryman in a reported 60-minute timespan is another thing altogether.

For Combs, though, it’s hardly anything new. He’s just wrapped a fall American tour that sold out every date he played. And even beyond these Ryman shows, it seems likely that packed houses are what he’ll be finding in his future.

Check out the rest of Luke Combs’ tour dates below and get your tickets while you can.

02/01 – Toledo, OH @ Seagate Convention Centre

02/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/08 – Troy, OH @ Hobart Arena

02/09 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeltaPlex

02/10 – Johnstown, PA @ Cambria County War Memorial Arena

02/15 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

02/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

02/22 – Bethlehem, PA Sands @ Bethlehem Event Center*

02/23 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

02/24 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort & Casino

03/01 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

03/02 – Savannah, GA @ Grayson Stadium

03/23 – Honolulu, HI @ Republik

04/04 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

04/05 – Irvine, CA @ Bren Events Center

04/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

04/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

04/17 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

04/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/20 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

04/21 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

04/23 – Vancouver BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/25 – Calgary AB @ MacEwan Hall

04/26 – Edmonton AB @ The Ranch Roadhouse