Lupita Nyong’o And Letitia Wright Spit Bars In A ‘Black Panther’ Freestyle Rap

#Black Panther #Kendrick Lamar #Marvel
02.17.18 5 hours ago

Marvel’s highly-anticipated film Black Panther hit theatres yesterday and in celebration co-stars Lupita Nyong’o And Letitia Wright dropped a freestyle rap about the movie and they had bars to spare.

“Oh, boy! I feel some bars coming!” joked the Academy award-winning Nyong’o as she hyped herself up at the beginning of the video. “Can’t help myself!” She introduced Wright as MC Underbite, the best freestyler in Wakanda, and honestly, she’s not wrong. “T’challa came and he flexed on his own,” said Wright, referencing Chadwick Boseman’s character as the two women danced in the backseat. “T’challa came and he took back the throne!”

Set in the highly-advanced, isolationist African nation of Wakanda, Nyong’o and Wright play the characters of undercover spy Nakia and Wakandan princess Shuri, respectively. The two actresses are joined by a star-studded cast, including Michael B. Jordan, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya, and more.

The soundtrack to Black Panther was curated by prolific Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment, and includes music by rap and R&B heavyweights like SZA, Vince Staples, The Weeknd, Schoolboy Q, Future, Travis Scott, among others. Watch the breath-taking intergalactic music video to SZA and Kendrick’s collaboration off the record “All The Stars” as a pre-game to seeing Black Panther in theatres. Wakanda forever.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Black Panther#Kendrick Lamar#Marvel
TAGSBlack PantherKendrick LamarLETITIA WRIGHTLUPITA NYONGOMarvelrap

The RX

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 1 day ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 2 days ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 3 days ago
Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP