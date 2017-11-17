Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In 2016, Macklemore provided what was undisputedly the biggest hip-hop headline of the year: The rapper owns a painting of Justin Bieber… naked… covered in syrup… with a pancake balancing on his erect penis. It turns out that this it totally true (this is what it looks like, although you shouldn’t click that if you’re at work), and on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Macklemore talked about how the heck we got to this point.

He said he initially bought the painting as a gag gift for a white elephant gift exchange, but the risqué portrait never actually left his house, so he hung onto it. The good news (unless you already consider that first bit good news) is that Macklemore has found that the painting has the significant benefit of helping him to last longer in bed:

“I’m very proud of it, and it’s become a huge headline. It’s like, ‘Macklemore owns a naked Justin Bieber dick pancake painting,’ and it’s part of my thing now. So it goes right above my bed and whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare and if I want to control my orgasm, just slow it down.”

Was Macklemore joking? Most likely, although this probably wouldn’t be a terrible method of prolonging sexy times.

Watch Macklemore tell Cohen about the painting above.