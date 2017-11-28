Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back in October, Scottish producer Makeness returned with “Loud Patterns,” a brand new single that continued the momentum he built with his Temple Works EP this past summer. With plans for an album out next year, Makeness is back with another taste of what’s to come with “Day Old Death,” which you can hear in the video above.

“Day Old Death” isn’t somber or pensive like you might expect a song with that title to be. Rather, Makeness capitalizes on that expectation, and goes in a completely different direction. The song starts out with a uneasy hum, but as the beat slowly creeps in, that unease settles. Makeness comes in with his own vocal, singing the song’s title. A funky guitar line emerges like light trails behind the song’s forward momentum.

The accompanying video also uses this moment to inject the treatment with a similar sense of movement, as landscapes, bodies of water, and homes buzz by. It all starts to blur together visually as light dashes through bare trees. The black and white film grain changing to a hypercolor adds to the sense of warmth and life Makeness has crafted.

Makeness is currently on his first ever North American tour supporting Jungle:

11/28 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

11/29 – Montreal, QC @ Corono Theatre

11/30 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

12/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/06 – Miami, FL @ The Ground

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre