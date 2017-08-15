Run For Cover Records

As our increasingly connected world grows smaller and smaller, we become more and more aware of bands from all over that just aren’t getting enough attention. Swedish group Makthaverskan is one of them, and the post-punk/dream pop group established themselves as a musical force to keep an eye on with their 2014 sophomore album II. It’s been three years since then, and they’re finally back: Makthaverskan has just announced that their third album, Ill, is set for release on October 20th via Run For Cover Records.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The group also has a new single called “In My Dreams,” a firecracker of a song that combines propulsive punk rhythms with reverb-drenched guitars and Maja Milne’s ethereal vocals. This is the band’s first album since guitarist Gustav Data Andersson went solo and left the group, but they don’t seem to have lost a single step.

Milne previously said that they started the group because they were tired of the “boring guitars” in popular Swedish music: