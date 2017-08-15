Makthaverskan’s Propulsive, Ethereal Single ‘In My Dreams’ Introduces Their Upcoming Album, ‘Ill’

08.15.17 17 mins ago

Run For Cover Records

As our increasingly connected world grows smaller and smaller, we become more and more aware of bands from all over that just aren’t getting enough attention. Swedish group Makthaverskan is one of them, and the post-punk/dream pop group established themselves as a musical force to keep an eye on with their 2014 sophomore album II. It’s been three years since then, and they’re finally back: Makthaverskan has just announced that their third album, Ill, is set for release on October 20th via Run For Cover Records.

The group also has a new single called “In My Dreams,” a firecracker of a song that combines propulsive punk rhythms with reverb-drenched guitars and Maja Milne’s ethereal vocals. This is the band’s first album since guitarist Gustav Data Andersson went solo and left the group, but they don’t seem to have lost a single step.

Milne previously said that they started the group because they were tired of the “boring guitars” in popular Swedish music:

Around The Web

TAGSIIIIn My DreamsMakthaverskan

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP