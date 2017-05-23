Getty Image

22 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Because the attack took place outside of a Grande concert, the victims appear to be mostly young women. 12 of the 59 casualties of the attack are reported to be children. So far, two of the victims who have passed away in this, the deadliest attacks in the country since the London subway bombings of 2005, have been identified.

Below is all the information about victims of the attack that we have learned of so far:

18-year-old Georgina Callander died after being transported to the hospital following the attacks. According to the Evening Standard, Callander passed with her mother at her bedside and had met Grande on one of the singer’s previous visits to the U.K.

“She was always very open, would talk to everyone,” Callander’s friend Shelby Wharton, 17, told the paper. “She was so nice. It does not feel real. I just pray for her family.”

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos was the second victim to be identified. According to The Guardian, the child from Tarleton was attending the concert with her sister and mother who are both being treated for their injuries.

Among all the horror on display, there have been a few stories of people coming together in the wake of this terrible tragedy. TMZ reports that Grande’s mother Joan whisked several children along with her to safety in the backstage area after the arena was rocked by explosions. And many residents of Manchester opened their homes to anyone fleeing the chaos around the arena and helped to find missing children.

Several world leaders — as well as Grande and her opening acts — have released statements condemning the attacks and sharing their condolences for the victims.

This Is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.