Mandala Make Guitar Solos Fun Again On Their New Indie Rock Gem Of An Album, ‘Cash For Smiles’

11.27.17 2 hours ago

Mandala

Standing out as an emerging indie rock band isn’t easy, but Waterbury, Connecticut’s Mandala has figured out how to do it, by going a little old school in an unexpected way on their just-released second album, Cash For Smiles.

Opening track “David Brown” is four minutes long but ends with a minute-long guitar solo, not to mention it begins with a minute of guitar work as well. Even the next song, “Washed Up,” which is only two-and-a-half minutes to begin with, spends its final half focused on Chris Desiderio’s guitar chops. And guess what? It’s fun as hell! When’s the last time an indie rock group devoted this much time to guitar solos, or rather, when’s the last time it’s been pulled off so charmingly? The indie rock guitar solo isn’t dead!

Around The Web

TAGSCash For SmilesMandala

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP