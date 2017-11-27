Mandala

Standing out as an emerging indie rock band isn’t easy, but Waterbury, Connecticut’s Mandala has figured out how to do it, by going a little old school in an unexpected way on their just-released second album, Cash For Smiles.

Opening track “David Brown” is four minutes long but ends with a minute-long guitar solo, not to mention it begins with a minute of guitar work as well. Even the next song, “Washed Up,” which is only two-and-a-half minutes to begin with, spends its final half focused on Chris Desiderio’s guitar chops. And guess what? It’s fun as hell! When’s the last time an indie rock group devoted this much time to guitar solos, or rather, when’s the last time it’s been pulled off so charmingly? The indie rock guitar solo isn’t dead!