London-based DJ and producer Marcus Marr is back with the darkly playful “Familiar Five.” You can listen to the track above.

Though the track begins with a slice of spacey atmosphere that Marr is known for, “Familiar Five” is more a focused kind of funk. Marr’s vocal is cool, spoken with a hushed tone over the laid back bass groove and minimal percussion.

The song’s simplicity belies the slightly absurd lyrics, which feature Marr singing from the perspective of someone who’s grown a new appendage. His vocal restraint suggests he’s calm and collected about the change, maybe even flaunting it. This mutation finds him suddenly outside the realm of meaning and perceptions of what’s “normal;” an opportunity beyond the everyday.

“Familiar Five” is the title track off of Marr’s fourth release for DFA Records, following High TImes, Brown Sauce and The Music/Pleasure Moon. The new EP also features three other brand new tracks.

Marr is perhaps best known for his 2015 collaboration with Chet Faker, the four-track EP Work. Marr has also remixed songs by Royksopp, Robyn, and Chet Faker.

Tracklist:

1. “Familiar Five”

2. “Love Release”

3. “High Rimes”

4. “Rocket Ship”

Familiar Five is due out 2/2 via DFA Records. You can pre-order it here.