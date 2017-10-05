Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Maren Morris has released a brand new song, “Dear Hate” with the legendary Vince Gill in response to the tragic Las Vegas mass shooting that killed over 50 people and injured 500. The massacre that happened at the Route 91 Harvest Festival over this past weekend is being called the largest mass shooting in US history.

Morris, who was a part of Uproxx’s Creative Minds In Music in May, and performed at the festival the night prior to the shooting, made “Dear Hate” available via Youtube on Monday afternoon and the song received such an overwhelming response since — garnering just under a million views on Youtube — that Columbia Nashville released the track to digital service providers for purchase and streaming.

Morris also announced that 100% of her proceeds from “Dear Hate” will be donated to Las Vegas nonprofits for immediate and long-term needs of victims in the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival via the Music City Cares fund.

“Dear Hate” was written by Morris, Tom Douglas, and David Hodges in 2015, two days after the church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina. Morris told Rolling Stone that she “never knew when to release it,” until now. Aside from the fact that it’s a moving tribute in the wake of tragedy, this is also the first new music from Morris since her monumental debut album, 2016’s Hero.

The song sings the truth that “Love’s gonna conquer all,” in the face of the monstrous hatred of the angry, alienated men who have taken up firearms to terrorize innocent people to advance their agendas or release their rage.

You can stream and/or purchase “Dear Hate” here.