For all the people who were hoping to kick off 2017 right, Mariah Carey was one who knew right away she wasn’t going to be getting that chance. After a horrific live performance for New Years Eve went viral, the pop diva has been fending off backlash over the incident ever since. But if you thought that was enough to bring this superstar down, you thought wrong. In a new, extensive interview with Rolling Stone the singer sticks to her guns on whose fault that incident was, and explains exactly why most of America wouldn’t understand what happened:

“I don’t even want to bring this up too much, but whatever, we’re obviously talking about it, the New Year’s Eve situation — that couldn’t be helped… It’s just something where if I can’t explain it to the entire world, then they’re not going to understand it, because it’s not what they do. Just like I wouldn’t understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn’t. I literally am incapable of being in the real world and surviving… I used to get upset by things. This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen. Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f*cking stage. I’m sorry. It was a mess, and I blame everybody, and I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal.”

That’s pretty much in line with what her stance on the incident has been in statements, that technical difficulties were involved, and that sh*t happens! There you have it! Read the full piece, which also touches on Mariah’s new love and new collaboration with YG “I Don’t,” here.