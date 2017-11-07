Mariah Carey’s Dominance Of Christmas Will Continue With A Soundtrack Album And A New Holiday Song

11.07.17

Mariah Carey owns Christmas, and she has for many years now. While there are certainly other pop stars who have successfully crossed into holiday fare, Carey has dominated the season. It’s gone far beyond her initial Christmas album and the ubiquity of her song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and has gone on to include several other Christmas releases, Christmas concerts, a Hallmark movie, and now an animated Christmas film.

The movie, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You, arrives straight to DVD and On Demand next week, and features a host of Carey holiday favorites. But, as the biggest Carey holiday heads would hope, the release will also offer up a brand new Christmas tune, titled “Lil Snowman.” The song isn’t available yet for spins, but according to the press release, it “carries chilly and catchy verses before delivering a warm and wonderful chorus, stirring up a blizzard of fun in the process.” So, it sounds pretty great.

If you aren’t into watching films, Carey is also offering up Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You as a soundtrack album. The OST will be released on Friday by Epic Records, and includes a trio of established Carey Christmas classics, along with instrumental themes and a version of the title song performed by the film’s star, Breanna Yde.

Check out the tracklist for Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You below.

1. Breanna Yde – “All I Want for Christmas Is You”
2. Mariah Carey – “Lil Snowman”
3. Mariah Carey – “Christmas Time Is In The Air Again”
4. Isaac Ryan Brown – “Wild & Crazy Christmas”
5. Mariah Carey – “Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)”
6. Mariah Carey – “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
7. Richard Evans, Matthew Gerrard, & Marco Luciani – “Mariah’s Christmas Theme”
8. Richard Evans, Matthew Gerrard, & Marco Luciani – “Jack’s Suite”
9. Richard Evans, Matthew Gerrard, & Marco Luciani – “Mariah and Jack Medley”

