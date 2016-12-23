Cops For Kids Gives Underprivileged Kids A Merry Christmas

Mariah Carey And Her Cleavage Star In Her New ‘Here Comes Santa Claus’ Video

#Christmas
12.23.16 19 hours ago 6 Comments

Mariah Carey

Christmas songs that are kind of uncomfortable are a holiday tradition that dates back decades. Not a year goes by without someone who’s woker than thou trying to make you feel bad about “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and there’s a long line of songs that turn Kris Kringle — a joyous avatar of gift-giving meant for children — into a sex object. Mariah Carey’s latest Christmas song isn’t uncomfortable in the text, you don’t become the de facto queen of modern holiday tunes by ruffling Middle America, but the video might be a bit awkward to watch with the whole family.

On its face, “Here Comes Santa Claus” is a cover of a wholesome Christmas classic. The problem isn’t the face, however, it’s slightly below it. Carey chose a dress that probably wouldn’t be found in a Christmas Eve service, not even the contemporary ones where kids are allowed to wear shorts that your grandparents think are the source of the world’s ills. At the very least, throwing this on in a welcome break from the Yule Log is likely to lead to some comments from your creepier kin.

But we suggest if you do welcome Mariah and her cleavage into your home this holiday season, really go for it. Back it up with Big Freedia’s Christmas twerkathon “Make It Jingle.’ Watch Mariah flaunt it below.

Subscribe to UPROXX

TOPICS#Christmas
TAGSChristmasMARIAH CAREYSANTA CLAUS

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 20 hours ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP