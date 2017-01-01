Mariah Carey’s awful New Year’s Eve performance is being blamed on something other than bad timing. The 46-year-old “elusive chanteuse” hopped on social media following that cringeworthy set and shrugged off her disastrous lip-syncing by filing it under “sh*t happens.” Well, that “sh*t” was technical difficulties, according to a rep for Carey.
The Only Viral Wedding Video You Ever Need To See
Mariah Carey’s Rep Explains What Went Wrong With Her New Year’s Eve Performance
Around The Web
There is one comment
Wait, an Uproxx writer didn’t like 2016?! Shocker.
Wait, who had to wait until she took the mic away from her mouth to see she was lip syncing?! That was painfully obvious from the first shot showing her mouth.