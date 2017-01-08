It seems like everyone’s over Mariah Carey’s nightmare of a New Year’s Eve aside from Mimi herself. Mariah’s camp has been in damage control mode over the December 31st performance, insisting that the megastar was set up and that she and her Lambily were led to the slaughter of live broadcast sabotage. (Dick Clark Productions has been vehement in their denials over the sabotage claim.) The latest bit of PR? A message from the Elusive Chanteuse herself.

Mariah shared a brief audio message that laid the blame at the feet of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and was presumably recorded while wearing a corset and stretched across furniture worth more than your life. According to the E!-friendly diva, producers tried to “capitalize” on the rapidly unraveling performance.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” shared Carey. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”