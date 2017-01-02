Getty Image

Nobody wants to take responsibility for Mariah Carey’s New York Eve’s flop of a performance which means we now have a classic he said/she said situation on our hands. Hours following her trainwreck show, the iconic entertainer blamed the disaster on “sh*t happening” while her representative further clarified that it was technical difficulties beyond Carey’s control that ruined her performance. Now a source within Carey’s camp is claiming the star was actually sabotaged, a claim Dick Clark Productions denies.