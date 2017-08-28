Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Montreal duo Sleady have released a video for their new song “Sex Jam,” ahead of their debut EP From Quebec With Love, which comes out this week. You can watch it above.

Beginning outside of Le 281, an all-male strip club or “erotic cabaret,” the video follows Sleazy’s Marie Davidson and Ginger Breaker through a night out in Montreal’s downtown, as they ward off harassers and get kicked out of bars and restaurants for doling out their own brand of swift justice to the men who don’t seem to know what boundaries are.

Featuring Davidson’s trademark spoken vocals, the mix itself is scrappier than her more recent work, but it’s the perfect soundtrack for Quebec’s smutty underbelly.

Like Davidson’s other collaborations, this one has its own distinct voice. Her work with producer David Kristian in DKMD is at the core of the niche giallo-disco sound, while Davidson’s partnership with her husband and producer Pierre Guerineau in Essaie Pas finds her mining more darker, synth pop territory. Davidson’s latest solo album, Adieux Au Dancefloor, came out last fall and was one of our favorite electronic albums from 2016.

Breaker’s own techno has a bit of a harder edge to it. Earlier this year he released his Pumping The Tires Of Hell record, which came out via his Booma Collective label and mixed by Guerineau.

From Quebec With Love is out on 8/29 via TAG OUT. You can order it here. The tracklist is below:

1. “Cauchemar Administratif”

2. “Que Calor”

3. “Rave Mélancolie”

4. “Les Mouches”

5. “Sex Jam”

6. “Lost Patterns”