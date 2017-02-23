Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Way back in 2013 I profiled British multi-instrumentalist Marika Hackman, who was in the midst of releasing a series of EPs that put her on the map in the indie music world. Her eerie but beautiful songwriting style soon culminated in a full-length album, 2015’s We Slept At Last, that while great, never really crossed over into US.

In 2017, however, Hackman is going to change all that; the singer has signed with American indie giant Sub Pop for the first-ever release of her record in North America, I’m Not Your Man, which is currently out in Europe from AMF Records.

Sub Pop is releasing I’m Not Your Man in North America on 6/2, and to reintroduce herself Hackman has shared the lead single, “Boyfriend.” You can watch the clip, which was directed by Libby Burke Wilde, above. For this record, Hackman has enlisted the bluesy garage UK group The Big Moon to back her up. They also appear in the video and play with Hackman on the rest of I’m Not Your Man.

As the title suggests, Hackman’s record delves into the subject of gender, identity, and how to opt out. “The record’s all about female relationships, romance and breakdowns,” Hackman said in a press release. “But there’s also a dim worldview going on. I’m Not Your Man can either mean, ‘I’m not your man, I’m your woman’, or it can mean, ‘I’m not a part of this…’.”