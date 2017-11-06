It’s safe to say that in light of recent events in the United States, it’s definitely too soon to start making jokes about mass shootings (especially since it’s always too soon because joking about that sort of thing isn’t funny). In the past couple months, there’s been the Las Vegas shooting, and just this past weekend, “at least” 25 people were killed during a mass shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Of course, that didn’t stop Marilyn Manson from pulling some questionable stage antics during his set at this weekend’s Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in San Bernardino, California (itself famously the site of a mass shooting in 2015 and another shooting earlier this year). During his performance of “We Know Where You F*cking Live,” Manson, being pushed around in a wheelchair (since he’s in a cast at the moment), wielded a fake rifle with an orange plastic tip and a microphone set up to look like the gun’s sight. As The San Bernardino Sun notes, he pointed the gun at the crowd and sang while the drummer simulated the sound of gunfire.
Manson is almost always saying something controversial — “Well he’s in some sort of sexual religious cult with an Asian version of Dave Navarro, apparently,” he recently said about Justin Bieber — but this is about as insensitive as the shock rocker has been in a while.
Watch video of the performance here.
So he really did do columbine or whatever
It’s a sad state of affairs when people are pearl-clutching a known shock rocker for shock-rocking while they’re utterly indifferent to the actual mass shootings that no one really wants to take actions to end.
And what action do you think would’ve prohibited fuckface from doing what he did? Guess what, don’t drop laws and rules, because it’s now being investigated whether or not the USAF communicated to the FBI this piece of shit was forever banned from owning and/or purchasing a firearm. Paperwork fuck ups contributed to this. Ban assault filing cabinets!
“And what action do you think would’ve prohibited fuckface from doing what he did?”
Maybe not letting people walk into a shop, and walk out with a gun? Maybe a check that is a little more stringent than ticking a box? Maybe making it even slightly difficult to buy guns? Just a little?
No, nothing could have stopped this.
ORRR…ORRR just maybe this stage act he did was due to the song he was doing and considering what that music video and the song is about he was acting out what the song’s message is. Maybe? Maybe??