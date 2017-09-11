Marilyn Manson’s New Album Was Inspired By Rihanna, And He’s Working On Music With Lil Uzi Vert

09.11.17

Marilyn Manson announced his new album today in a big interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio — but it’s who else he’s working on music with that might be an even more compelling story. Consequence Of Sound reports that Manson will be working with one of rap’s buzziest rising stars, Lil Uzi Vert, who has made Manson’s influence on his own music very clear, and in return, Manson has taken interest in working with him in the future:

“He wants to do a rock album next, and I would love to see that happen because I think that he could make a new thing,” Manson told CoS. “Not some rock/rap type of thing, something special and new that I think needs to be created just to f*ck the world up more. I think that if I had to pick what Lil Uzi Vert should be, if he’s involved in rock, it’s an early Bad Brains or Faith No More, but with a catchier element. I think he has punk rock in him. He’s a lil crazy motherf*cker. And good. Smart as f*ck. He has an attitude like I did, and I like that about him.”

As for Manson’s new record, it’s entitled Heaven Upside Down, and is due out 10/6, and is introduced today by the lead off single “WE KNOW WHERE YOU F*CKING LIVE.” It was recorded in Los Angeles with film composer Tyler Bates (who also worked with Manson on Pale EmperorR) and will join Manson in his work on new Lil Uzi Vet music.

According to Manson, parts of his new album were inspired by Rihanna:

