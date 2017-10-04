Getty Image

Marilyn Manson is the kind of guy who’s going to say what’s on his mind regardless of who it might offend. According to the way he tells it, after he said once that P. Diddy could have ruined musical history, the rapper was so upset that he wanted to kill him.

In a new interview with Consequence Of Sound, Manson said that while promoting his 2000 album Holy Wood (In the Shadow of the Valley of Death) on Total Request Live, he was intimidatingly confronted by Diddy. The rapper took exception to Manson’s feedback about his song “Come With Me” — which re-creates Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” with contributions from Jimmy Page and Tom Morello — and gave Manson a legitimate scare minutes before he was supposed to go on air:



“When I went on [TRL] to perform another time, I was in the Kennedy car, the assassination car, promoting Holy Wood, and apparently I had said something back when I was on for the Year in Rock about how Puff Daddy potentially could have damaged music by sampling Led Zeppelin. Kids might grow up to not think of Led Zeppelin when they hear that song, ‘Come With Me’ or whatever. And after that, Puff wanted to, apparently, kill me. And you can’t say I wasn’t asking for it in a way, because I’m in the Kennedy assassination car in Times Square, and these four SUVs pull up right when MTV is like, ‘Okay, you’re going on in five minutes.’ These SUVs sort of circle us, and Puff Daddy gets out and he’s yelling at me, but I can’t hear what anyone’s saying because I have a headset on, but he’s yelling at me. Fortunately, my bodyguard knew his bodyguard, but it was a bunch of guys that looked like they wanted to kill me at the moment, and I think he genuinely did. I have since seen him after that, and we’re all good now. […] I was truly scared for my life for once, because I was vulnerable — I couldn’t hear what was going on, I’m in the Kennedy assassination car, I’m surrounded by black SUVs, and a bunch of guys are yelling at me, one of them being Puff Daddy. I think he was just really upset at the time.”

