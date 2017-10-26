Getty Image

Last week, Marilyn Manson bassist Jeordie White, better known by his stage name Twiggy Ramirez, received damning rape allegations from ex-girlfriend and Jack Off Jill’s musician Jessicka Addams. The incident in question happened 20 years earlier but was raised as a result of the wave of solidarity and empowerment stemming from the Harvey Weinstein allegations. In her statement, Addams claimed that White had violently raped her following an argument about infidelity and that she had been threatened from inside the record industry to keep her story silent.

White had remained quiet on his part following the claims, but has now released the following statement:

I have only recently been made aware of these allegations from over 20 years ago. I do not condone non-consensual sex of any kind. I will be taking some time to spend with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety. If I have caused anyone pain I apologize and truly regret it.

It’s important to note that White does not deny the allegations, does not take responsibility for them, and that he also does not apologize for them. Instead, we get a vague “if I have caused anyone pain” apology that isn’t even directed specifically to Addams.

As for White’s music career, he was fired from Marilyn Manson’s band yesterday, though Manson did still “wish him well” in a tweet.