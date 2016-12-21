Mark Zuckerberg’s Nickelback Troll Might Be The Most Heartless Yet

The world’s collective Nickelback pile-on reached new heights this year. While Nickelback got some pretty great clapbacks in, you can’t have a town using your music as punishment for drunk drivers and come out ahead. The support of Jim Gaffigan might have been enough to turn Chad Kroeger and Co.’s year into a wash, but luckily Mark Zuckerberg came flying in at the end-of-the-year to knock the band back down again.

The Zuck — as he makes his underlings call him — revealed a home A.I. program that he’s been working on in a tongue-in-cheek video on his Facebook. Dubbed Jarvis, it handles commands from Zuckerberg and responds in the soothing tones of Morgan Freeman. As you might expect from someone who named his A.I. Jarvis, there’s plenty of pop culture references littered throughout the video, including the 2001 bit that doubles as a Nickelback slam.

When Mark asks Jarvis to play some good Nickelback songs, Freeman’s voice responds “I’m afraid I can’t do that” before revealing that there are no good Nickelback songs.

The video isn’t entirely a joke, however. Zuckerberg wants Facebook users to chime in with what functions they’d like to see in a home A.I. and hopes to incorporate some of the suggestions into the finished product. My suggestion? Only allow one song to be played over the smart house’s speakers: