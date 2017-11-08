Marlon Williams Announces His New Album With The Aldous Harding Duet ‘Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore’

Marlon Williams previously impressed us with his distinctly Americana vibes, proving the genre is more of a spirit than an actual regional signifier. Whatever the case, the early returns are promising, which makes this news all the more exciting: Today, Williams has announced his second album, Make Way For Love, with a 1960s folk ballad-styled duet with fellow New Zealand native Aldous Harding, “Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore.”

Make Way For Love is scheduled for release on February 16 via Dead Oceans. Here’s the album art:

The Harding duet, which was recorded via a late night phone call, is accompanied by a video, which was shot in New York and features Williams as a waiter, doing his best to keep up with the demands of a busy restaurant. Press materials describe the album as a break-up record, on which he “reveals himself in an unprecedented way in the wake of a fractured relationship.”

Williams is also set to trek the globe early next year on his world tour, which is currently set to bring him across Europe and North America. Check out the Make Way For Love tracklist and find Williams’ 2018 tour dates below.

1. “Come To Me”
2. “What’s Chasing You”
3. “Beautiful Dress”
4. “Party Boy”
5. “Can I Call You”
6. “Love Is A Terrible Thing”
7. “I Know A Jeweller”
8. “I Didn’t Make A Plan”
9. “The Fire Of Love”
10. “Nobody Gets What They Want Anymore”
11. “Make Way For Love”

