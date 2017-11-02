Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This summer, Maroon 5 recruited rising star SZA for the simple but totally danceable and funky single “What Lovers Do,” and she later joined the group again for a fantastical video for the song, which features hordes of butterflies and at least one singing flower. Now the pair is back at it again: Last night, they were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and they gave a fun performance of the song.

Last night’s rendition was on par with the pop energy of the studio version, and if there’s anything else to say about it, it’s that both SZA and Adam Levine looked pretty comfy, rocking a puffy brown jacket and a knee-length coat, respectively. The song is the lead single from Maroon 5’s upcoming album Red Pill Blues, which drops tomorrow and which has a title that the band now regrets, since it’s come to be associated with an anti-woman subreddit:

“We’re like, ‘Oh man, of course, like 2017 is the worst.’ We were talking about the scene in ‘The Matrix’ — do you take the red pill or the blue pill? And the fact that seeing the world for what it is in 2017 can be kind of rough. […] The internet trolls have to ruin everything.”

Watch the performance above, and revisit our review of SZA’s live show here.