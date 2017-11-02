Watch Maroon 5 And SZA Perform Their Funky Collaboration ‘What Lovers Do’ On ‘Fallon’

#The Tonight Show
11.02.17 29 mins ago

This summer, Maroon 5 recruited rising star SZA for the simple but totally danceable and funky single “What Lovers Do,” and she later joined the group again for a fantastical video for the song, which features hordes of butterflies and at least one singing flower. Now the pair is back at it again: Last night, they were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and they gave a fun performance of the song.

Last night’s rendition was on par with the pop energy of the studio version, and if there’s anything else to say about it, it’s that both SZA and Adam Levine looked pretty comfy, rocking a puffy brown jacket and a knee-length coat, respectively. The song is the lead single from Maroon 5’s upcoming album Red Pill Blues, which drops tomorrow and which has a title that the band now regrets, since it’s come to be associated with an anti-woman subreddit:

“We’re like, ‘Oh man, of course, like 2017 is the worst.’ We were talking about the scene in ‘The Matrix’ — do you take the red pill or the blue pill? And the fact that seeing the world for what it is in 2017 can be kind of rough. […] The internet trolls have to ruin everything.”

Watch the performance above, and revisit our review of SZA’s live show here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Tonight Show
TAGSadam levinemaroon 5SZATHE TONIGHT SHOWThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP