Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You have to give Maroon 5 this; the band’s taste in hip-hop collaborators is pretty impeccable. After working with some of the biggest names in the field over the last year including most recently Future, today, the band unveiled a brand new single with one of the genre’s most impactful new voices, TDE stalwart SZA.

Titled “What Lovers Do,” the new song is sparse, while also funky, and highly danceable. In it, singer Adam Levine opens his heart and wonders if the person he loves, the person “he bet the house on” loves him back. “You gotta tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not / Been wishin’ for you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?” SZA echoes that same sentiment in her verse. “Are we too grown for games? / Are we too grown to play around? / Young enough to chase / But old enough to know better.”

Last year, Maroon 5 busted out another collaboration with a TDE artist when they invited Kendrick Lamar to appear on their single “Don’t Wanna Know.” And of course, Levine has a long history of working with the hip-hop elite, enshrining his name as amongst the great guest feature artists all the way back in 2005 when he appeared on Kanye West’s Late Registration single “Heard ‘Em Say.”

You can check out Maroon 5’s new single with SZA “What Lovers Do” above.